Jason Chaffetz Has A Hissy Fit: Demands Co-Host 'Go Work For CNN'

Wow, Jason Chaffetz backs up a sham investigation whose sole purpose is to help Republicans win an election. When has THAT happened before?
By John Amato
54 min ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

Former Republican House Oversight committee chairman now working for Fox News demanded Marie Harf, the lone Democrat on the Outnumbered panel to leave the network after she said the Russia investigations were legitimate into Trump campaign

The show was debating Bill Barr's veiled remarks that former Obama officials are under investigation while discussing John Durham's sham investigation into the investigators that investigated the Trump campaign.

Katie Pavelich asked if the Obama administration should be worried after Barr's comments.

Harf defended the investigations and said, "We saw very concerning evidence that it was a totally appropriate investigation."

She reminded the toadies that our entire intelligence community "Saw campaign officials meeting with Russians."

Panel member Kennedy was infuriated that Harf said Carter Page was more of a straw man with these investigations and she interrupted her answer.

She continued, "And I don’t think Obama administration officials should be, or are, worried."

Just having a well-informed opinion based on evidence and refusing to agree with the other four panel members who back Trump relentlessly infuriated the cowardly Chaffetz. And instead of giving Marie Harf a modicum of respect, he became a Trump lovin' lunatic.

By the way, since Trump has nicknames for Democrats, I'll refer to Jason Chaffetz as the chipmunk.

"Ignoring the entirety of the

"And don’t tell me there is no evidence, Marie,” the chipmunk said.

"There's over a thousand pages of the inspector general with criminal recommendations to the Department of Justice. It’s already there in black and white."

The chipmonk continued, " To say they have nothing to be worried about? Go ahead! Go work for one of those other cable news networks, a lot of them already do."

Harris Faulkner had given the chipmunk the final word before going to commercial break and his rant left her speechless except to say, "Wow, okay."

Trump has turned almost all of his supporters into fire-breathing assholes who cannot tolerate dissent. Like Trump, the chipmunk only wants a Trump conservative point of view on the air at all times.

Wow, indeed.

