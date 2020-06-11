Jason Chaffetz Has A Hissy Fit: Demands Co-Host 'Go Work For CNN'

Former Republican House Oversight committee chairman now working for Fox News demanded Marie Harf, the lone Democrat on the Outnumbered panel to leave the network after she said the Russia investigations were legitimate into Trump campaign

The show was debating Bill Barr's veiled remarks that former Obama officials are under investigation while discussing John Durham's sham investigation into the investigators that investigated the Trump campaign.

Katie Pavelich asked if the Obama administration should be worried after Barr's comments.

Harf defended the investigations and said, "We saw very concerning evidence that it was a totally appropriate investigation."

She reminded the toadies that our entire intelligence community "Saw campaign officials meeting with Russians."

Panel member Kennedy was infuriated that Harf said Carter Page was more of a straw man with these investigations and she interrupted her answer.

She continued, "And I don’t think Obama administration officials should be, or are, worried."

Just having a well-informed opinion based on evidence and refusing to agree with the other four panel members who back Trump relentlessly infuriated the cowardly Chaffetz. And instead of giving Marie Harf a modicum of respect, he became a Trump lovin' lunatic.

