Stuart Varney Has Hissy Fit Over Headline, Demands Guest 'Apologize And Take It Back!'

FBN's Stuart Varney was very upset when Eric Schoenberg, a member of the group Patriotic Millionaire debated him over the tax plan on Nov. 3rd and his group said he had been "destroyed" in the debate.

Schoenberg believes the rich aren't paying their fair share in taxes which is the antithesis to Varney's views.

Varney said that after the 11/3 interview aired, Eric's group "posted the interview all over social media, it said 'Patriotic Millionaire destroys Fox News host."

Varney was furious then and still was when Schoenberg joined him on Friday, so he demanded reparations.

After Varney played a clip of the interview, he then brought on Schoenberg.

Stuart said, "Okay, you'll apologize."

Schoenberg began laughing and said, "Well, I’m definitely sorry if you’re offended by what’s transpired.”

Varney replied, "You'll apologize - you did not destroy me, did you?”

Still stunned, Schoenberg said, "I made no judgement, I didn’t write the headline.” (Ed. Note: This is true, most headlines pass through an editor)

Varney said pointedly, "Your group did! Take it back!”

Schoenberg shrugged his shoulders, Varney again said, "Take it back."

"I don't know what to take back. I came on to communicate information..."

Varney growled, "Excuse me, this is my program, you said publicly, your group said that you had destroyed me. You did not. Take it back."

After bantering back and forth more.

"I'm sorry if you're offended by it."

"I don't care whether you're offended, take back the word destroyed, because you did not!"

FInally, Schoenberg looked for some middle ground. "I never used the word destroyed. if your question is do you think i destroyed you in that interview? I did not think I destroyed you," he conceded.

This seemed to mollify Varney, and he moved on.

To be honest, while Varney shills for the very worst economics on the planet, he's usually not a fire breather and seems like a decent guy.

It was very, very, very petty of him to invite Schoenberg back on his show and huff and puff his chest out like that.

I don't write half of my headlines and most writers do not write theirs, either.

Grow up, Stuart.