Jason Chaffetz Looks Like Bumbling Fool After Co-Host Calls Him Out

Former Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz attacked the New York Times and what he considers to be "Big Media" because they don't attack like the NY Post and are failing to hold Governor Cuomo accountable for the recent scandals.

"They've been very tepid in doing this. Only the New York Post (Remember Hunter's laptop lies from the NY Post?) and a handful of others actually cover this with the seriousness that it takes. The New York Times and other big media outlets have been far behind," Chaffetz grumbled.

"But The Times broke the most recent story about the victim Charlotte Bennett," co-host Gillian Turner interjected quickly. "The second woman, they broke that story. You wouldn't even be talking about if wasn't for the New York Times.

This left Chaffetz stumbling and bumbling like a fool.

He was so rattled that after he finally regained some of his composure Chaffetz said that after two complaints from women, there are probably more.

Donald Trump had almost 2 dozen sexual harassment and sexual assault complaints filed against him, including a taped confession of his proclivities that at first led Chaffetz to un-endorse Trump.

But then as usual he flip-flopped.

I will not defend or endorse @realDonaldTrump, but I am voting for him. HRC is that bad. HRC is bad for the USA. — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) October 27, 2016

His fellow Fox News confidantes mostly ignored these horrific allegations of assault by Trump, with many claiming it was just locker room talk.

I have no love for Andrew Cuomo, but the hypocrisy still riles me.