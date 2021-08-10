BREAKING: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Resigns

This is the best outcome for the people of New York.

Not just the sexual assault charges, but the nursing home scandal still needs a full investigation. We may not get either now.

Andrew Cuomo resigned this morning. His statement is above, but what is more important is that there is some justice and that the Democratic Party in both Washington and Albany were unanimous in calling for this moment. You won't find that sense of duty to victims in the Republican "we can't say our former president isn't president anymore even with 26 credible charges" Party.

Gov. Cuomo did what he had to do given the disturbing allegations made against him.



Now it’s @mattgaetz, @Jim_Jordan + @RepCawthorn’s turn to do the same.



I trust the @GOP will be as vocal in calling for their resignations as they were in calling for Cuomo, right? https://t.co/lDcGfsu19Q — Fernand (Pro-Democracy) Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) August 10, 2021

This is welcome:

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will replace Gov. Andrew Cuomo, becoming the state's first female governor https://t.co/Ucfkzu7hVW pic.twitter.com/zH19OFM2Uj — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 10, 2021

OH LORD, there's now a Ronan Farrow exposé ??!