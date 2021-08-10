BREAKING: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Resigns

This is the best outcome for the people of New York.
Not just the sexual assault charges, but the nursing home scandal still needs a full investigation. We may not get either now.
Andrew Cuomo resigned this morning. His statement is above, but what is more important is that there is some justice and that the Democratic Party in both Washington and Albany were unanimous in calling for this moment. You won't find that sense of duty to victims in the Republican "we can't say our former president isn't president anymore even with 26 credible charges" Party.
This is welcome:
