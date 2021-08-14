Politics
Cuomo Escapes Impeachment Investigation

Days after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces his resignation, New York's State Assembly halts its impeachment process.
By Aliza Worthington
Many of us were genuinely shocked at Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation early this week, as it was preceded by a long series of statements of defiance and denials of any wrongdoing.

The relief at his resignation was short-lived, however, as we learned yesterday that New York's State Assembly will not pursue the impeachment investigation against him. Had the investigation and proceedings gone forward, and Cuomo been found guilty in an impeachment trial, Cuomo would have been banned from holding office in New York ever again. Now, he has least a chance to be in a state-sanctioned position, where he can abuse his power in the way to which he still clearly feels entitled.

As Ayman Mohyeldin reported for MSNBC yesterday:

Breaking just the last hour, the New York State Assembly suspending its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo. It comes three days after Cuomo announced his resignation following bombshell reports from the New York Attorney General's office detailing allegations of sexual harassment by 11 women.

In a new statement, the Assembly Speaker says the investigation "did uncover credible evidence in relation to allegations that have been made in reference to the governor." He goes on to say, "This evidence concerned not only sexual harassment and misconduct but also the misuse of state resources in relation to the publication of the governor's memoir as well as improper and misleading disclosure of nursing home data during the COVID-19 pandemic. This evidence, we believe, could likely have resulted in articles of impeachment he had not resigned."

And just moments ago, one of Cuomo's most high-profile accusers, Lindsey Boylan, tweeted, "Carl Heastie is certainly no profile in courage. He dragged his feet on an investigation and grossly said, 'Any one of us in this place could be accused.' Now he's ready to forget about it. We deserve better." Governor Cuomo disputes many of the allegations and has continued to deny any wrongdoing.

