Brazen Trump Shakes Down NY Governor In Broad Daylight

Today, the forever impeached, so-called "president" went to Twitter and began a shakedown of the Governor of New York in front of anyone who was watching. A brazen request for a quid pro quo transaction, conducted in front of everyone as if doing it in public makes it something that is fine to do.

I’m seeing Governor Cuomo today at The White House. He must understand that National Security far exceeds politics. New York must stop all of its unnecessary lawsuits & harrassment, start cleaning itself up, and lowering taxes. Build relationships, but don’t bring Fredo! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

If you're unsure of what that's about, last week the White House put a freeze on New York's Global Entry program. The New York Times explains:

The decision by Homeland Security affects New Yorkers who use Trusted Traveler programs like Global Entry; their renewals will be cut off by the end of 2020. About 50,000 New Yorkers in the application process but who haven’t received final approval will also lose the opportunity to speed through security but will be reimbursed for their application fees, according to Heather Swift, a spokeswoman for Homeland Security. In addition to airports, specific lanes to quickly cross over the land border — available to those in the FAST, NEXUS and SENTRI programs — are also covered by the new rules, which were announced in a letter to the New York State government from Chad F. Wolf, the acting secretary of Homeland Security. That, too, could inconvenience state residents and commercial truck drivers, who frequently cross back and forth into Canada.

And of course, the administration was more than happy to rescind that freeze if Governor Cuomo would just give ICE access to their DMV database, with information about undocumented immigrants who have obtained drivers' licenses.

This for that. Quid pro quo.

Ethicist Walter Shaub is on fire:

Holy cow! Why isn't twitter on fire over this? Holy cow! Wake up frog, the water is boiling! — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 13, 2020

Barr's PR nonsense is not the story. The story is your president just engaged in Ukraine-level quid pro quo extortion, but this time against one of the United States.

IN PLAIN SIGHT ON TWITTER! — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 13, 2020

What does that mean? That, unlike Ukraine, they'll cave to the quid pro quo extortion? Thank God @NewYorkStateAG is calling the shots. https://t.co/KIqfvQzhXg — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 13, 2020

And indeed, New York State Attorney General Letitia James is on the case:

When you stop violating the rights and liberties of all New Yorkers, we will stand down.



Until then, we have a duty and responsibility to defend the Constitution and the rule of law.



BTW, I file the lawsuits, not the Governor. https://t.co/tsOLeEgiQp — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 13, 2020

But so far, the press has been so obsessed with Bill Barr's ridiculous effort to duck responsibility for toadying to Trump that there hasn't been much attention paid to this. Shaub took note.

The absolute scariest thing that has happened in the past three years is the media and public not reacting when Trump attempts Ukraine-level quid pro quo extortion in plain sight on Twitter. Before this non-reaction, I was alarmed. I am now scared. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 13, 2020

So did Adam Schiff.

Trump abused his power to coerce Ukraine into announcing investigations for his personal benefit by freezing military aid.



Now, he's using his powers to coerce states to stop investigations into him and his businesses.



Different corrupt purpose, same corrupt President. https://t.co/4pBqY8gAnI — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 13, 2020

Also Rep. Don Beyer:

The President says if New York will stop investigating potential crimes he committed he will restore the global entry status he denied them for reasons which are now plain for all to see.



Senate Republicans protected a corrupt President who operates by shakedown and extortion. https://t.co/MunDqpLjLi — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) February 13, 2020

It's what the Senate said he could do, so why wouldn't he, after all? No penalty for shaking down a foreign country, and none whatsoever for doing the same to the governor of one of the most populous states in the U.S.. It's how he rolls, after all.