Joy Reid Shoots Down GOP Talking Points On Affordable Care Act

By Susie Madrak
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
3 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
up

Katon Dawson, former SC GOP chair, wasn't all that prepared for the strong pushback he got from Joy Reid when he parroted the Republican party line on Obamacare:

"Does anybody in their right mind believe 23 million americans would choose not to be insured?" Reid said.

"At the end of the day, I've been very consistent. The party that owns the health care bill is usually the party that loses, except for the guy at the top, which was Barack Obama," Dawson said.

"It is something, I can't say that it's unfixable or unrepairable, but both of these plans start crashing under their own weight. I don't see the future for Obamacare because of the way it blows out money, and I don't see any success on the Republican side."

Reid was having none of it.

"Hold on one second. The only jeopardy to Obamacare -- there's two," she said.

"One, that the Trump administration could pull the money that has been pledged to supplement people's premiums, which Donald Trump has threatened to do, and the uncertainty by the constant threatening to defund the subsidies people get for insurance are causing insurance companies to jump out of the market or raise premiums.

"It's Republicans threatening the Affordable Care Act -- not to mention, you had Republican governors all over the country, including the one in Florida, refused to cover their own citizens with Medicaid, despite 100% match from the federal government.

"The CBO says it's not imploding."
 


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV