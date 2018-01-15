Joy Reid Shuts Down Trump Talking Points: 'This Isn't Fox News'

Would that we could clone Joy Reid and re-staff the Sunday shows with them. Imagine how much less craziness we'd have infecting the national dialog.

The White House, in damage control mode, after pretty much everyone in the media realized that they could no longer deny that Donald Trump is a big, fat racist, sent out their minions with convenient Clinton Derangement conspiracy theories. This one was wrapped around the Clinton Foundation killing Haitians and maybe having something to do with the suicide of a Haitian official just before he was allegedly going to expose the corruption of Hillary Clinton.

But just as Trumpkin Stephanie Hamill started ramping up to a good "Hillary Clinton is the Anti-Christ" rant to the shock and guffaws of fellow conservative Jennifer Rubin and journalist Anushay Hossain, Ms. Joy shut her down and let her know that she didn't realize on which channel she was appearing.

"Let me explain to you: This is not Fox News, and we are not going to play the game."

Hamill tried to protest, but Reid put her in a time out and just went to Rubin and Hossain.

See folks, this is how you do it. Don't give fake news an inch. Don't let them control the debate.

Keep 'em honest. That's why we need more Joy clones.