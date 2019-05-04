Sarah Kendzior: Impeachment Isn't Optional For Democrats

Sarah Kendzior laid out the case for the impeachment of Trump this morning on AMJoy, as she usually does, that it's not an optional situation for the Democrats. In her opinion, they have no choice in the matter, that the body of evidence is so clear, so obvious by now that that is the only true course of action. It's their Constitutional obligation, their actual job to have impeachment hearings on Trump. The inference is that to not do so is shirking their own responsibility.
Sarah Kendzior: Of course people are concerned. People can see that we're living in chaos. People can see our country is in jeopardy. I don't know why there is a cliche about my part of the country, but I think it is something that the Democratic leadership is falsely relying on. We need impeachment hearings. The evidence for Trump and his crimes, they need to be presented to the country. People in this country owed that. We are owed that information. This is just their actual job.
Comments