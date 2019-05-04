Sarah Kendzior: Impeachment Isn't Optional For Democrats

Sarah Kendzior laid out the case for the impeachment of Trump this morning on AMJoy, as she usually does, that it's not an optional situation for the Democrats. In her opinion, they have no choice in the matter, that the body of evidence is so clear, so obvious by now that that is the only true course of action. It's their Constitutional obligation, their actual job to have impeachment hearings on Trump. The inference is that to not do so is shirking their own responsibility.

Joy Reid: There is no Republican impetus to do anything about this. Democrats control one-half of the first half of government. control of the House of Representatives. Their concern, Sarah, is political. If they try to go too hard to do something about this, they will pay a political price for it. You wrote a book. Is there any concern where Democrats are worried about, the places you're talking about? Places like Missouri? Any concern out there in the world that this is happening to our country or are people not paying attention to attention to it?

Sarah Kendzior: Of course people are concerned. People can see that we're living in chaos. People can see our country is in jeopardy. I don't know why there is a cliche about my part of the country, but I think it is something that the Democratic leadership is falsely relying on. We need impeachment hearings. The evidence for Trump and his crimes, they need to be presented to the country. People in this country owed that. We are owed that information. This is just their actual job.