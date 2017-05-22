Large Explosion At Manchester, England Arena Leaves Many Dead And Injured

MSNBC is reporting that this may be the work of a suicide bomber, but we have very little confirmation of anything at this point.

Here's what we know. There was a large explosion at the Manchester arena at the very end of an Ariana Grande concert. 19 are reported dead; 50 injured, but it is still quite early in the process.

According to The Guardian, the explosion did not happen inside the arena, but instead was in an area outside, possibly near the box office.

This post will be updated as details emerge.