Melissa McCarthy Rolling Through Midtown As Spicey Is Everything

By Frances Langum
As was pointed out on last night's open thread, it's not just watching something funny that reduces stress, the act of anticipating watching something funny can reduce stress as well.

And while our democracy goes through the worst stress test in forever, none of us can wait for Melissa McCarthy to host Saturday Night Live tomorrow night.

She rolled down Fifth Avenue as Sean Spicer behind the lectern (just after rush hour this morning) as an obvious preview to the cold open?


