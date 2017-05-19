Picky Trump To Be Served Steak-n-Ketchup In Saudi Arabia?

So did the White House ask for this, or is the Saudi Arabian consulate just being very cautious with President Man-Baby?

Getting ready for my big foreign trip. Will be strongly protecting American interests - that's what I like to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2017

He also likes to eat junk. And his palette is only slightly more sophisticated than "baloney and mayonnaise sandwich on Wonder Bread eaten over the sink".

And reports say that at Mar-A-Lago they serve the ketchup in a little cup next to the steak, sprinkled with dried parsley so it's fancy.

Imagine having the best cuisines of the world laid out before you, and insisting they serve you steak with ketchup pic.twitter.com/PtRxSSGEQZ — Daniel Summers (@WFKARS) May 19, 2017

AP reports:

When President Donald Trump sits down for dinner in Saudi Arabia, caterers have ensured that his favorite meal - steak with a side of ketchup - will be offered alongside the traditional local cuisine. At NATO and the Group of 7 summits, foreign delegations have gotten word that the new U.S. president prefers short presentations and lots of visual aids. And at all of Trump’s five stops on his first overseas trip, his team has spent weeks trying to build daily downtime into his otherwise jam-packed schedule. It’s all part of a worldwide effort to accommodate America’s homebody president on a voyage with increasingly raised stakes given the ballooning controversy involving his campaign’s possible ties to Russia. For a former international businessman, Trump simply doesn’t have an affinity for much international.

The FORMER international businessman? I guess Associated Press is being adorable while we wait for the emoluments charges to be added to the impeachment trial.

No word on whether any "most beautiful" chocolate cake is on the menu.

The excess of fat on your American bones, will cushion the impact as you sink like a stone...