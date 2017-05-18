Shameless Lindsey Graham Wants To 'Move On' From Russiagate By Investigating Clinton Emails

I really don't know how these people get up and look themselves in the mirror every morning. Republicans have been giving Trump cover at every turn, even if they've previously had some tough talk for him, as we've occasionally heard when he pretends he's going to grow a spine and conscience from Sen. Lindsey Graham, and his BFF and fellow pretend "maverick" John McCain.

Then they're right back to making sure Trump and his band of grifters are never held accountable for whatever their role was in helping the Russians influence the presidential election and refusing to hold him accountable for violating the emoluments clause and using his office to line his and his family's pockets with foreign money at every turn.

And just to add insult to injury, this Thursday on Fox "News," not only was Graham using the appointment of a special counsel to look into Russiagate as an excuse for the Republicans in Congress to weasel out of their oversight duties, Graham also used it as an opening to relaunch their witch hunt into Hillary Clinton's emails: Sen. Lindsey Graham: Congress should abandon Russia investigation, go back to Clinton’s emails:

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Fox News on Thursday that now that special counsel has been appointed to investigate alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, Congress should abandon their own investigations and go back to focusing on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails. “I don’t know what caused the appointment. I haven’t seen any evidence of a crime yet. The bottom line is I respect the decision, but this pretty much shuts Congress down,” Graham said. “Democrats, you got what you wanted. You got a special counsel. Now we’ll just move on. We’re not prosecutors.” That doesn’t mean, however, that Graham thinks all of Congress’ investigations should stop. “There’s a new front opening here. I have reason to believe that there are emails between Clinton campaign officials, democratic operatives to the Department of Justice regarding the Clinton email investigation that happened on Obama’s watch. I have reason to believe those emails exist,” Graham said. “I’m on the Judiciary Committee. And I think it’s important that the Judiciary Committee be given any emails that were directed to the Department of Justice by Clinton campaign officials or operatives because we have jurisdiction over the Department of Justice.”

Graham added that he had not seen the emails, and did not elaborate on why he said he had "reason to believe" they exist.

And as the article at Think Progress also noted, it's another flip flop for Graham:

Graham’s statement is also a dramatic about-face for the senator. At a CNN town hall in May, Graham said that he would support the appointment of a special prosecutor. “There may be nothing there,” Graham said. “But if there is something there that the FBI believes is criminal in nature, then for sure you need a special prosecutor.”

Republicans and Fox depend on their supporters and viewers having selective amnesia and never remembering anything these hypocrites said a week, a day, or sometimes even an hour before.