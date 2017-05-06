Tee Up The Remodel For Trump's Third White House

By Jenn Budd
Mar-A-Lago is closing for the summer season as usual. Florida is not known for comfortable summers with its ungodly humidity and giant, flying insects. Plus, no one wants to see Trump sweat like that.

But never fear, for Trump has more courses to golf at. Golf courses that are much cooler during the summer months like Bedminster, New Jersey which is where he chose to go this weekend. Accoding to Trump, it might even save us some money.

He's probably talking about the flight being cheaper because it's a shorter distance, but that's not really what costs us taxpayers so much money. It's the added security, medical staff, military, secret service, communications and his staff that has to be flown there. Then all those personnel must be housed and fed there at the club, which Trump will gladly charge to taxpayers and pocket the money.

Communication rooms and those secret SCIF rooms will have to be constructed. Quite possibly, though I'm not positive of this, there might need to be a helicopter pad as well. Who knows really? It's not like they'll tell us until after our money's spent.

The property itself is about 535 acres with 2 18-hole courses. Armed security will have to cover all of this plus shut down the local airport so that no one can fly near the course.

Do you think he'll have a fall golf course White House? Personally, I'm hoping so, because I have way too much money lying around as I'm sure you do as well.


