Taxpayers Pay $35K For Trump's Secret Service Porta Potties

Imperial Restrooms, which says it offers clients “an upscale, portable restroom experience,” will be supplying the luxury commodes.
By Ed Scarce
You might remember that the Trumps do not care to share their facilities with the hired help, so they've resorted to renting portable facilities, as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner did for the Secret Service who guarded them at home. That set the taxpayer back about $3000 a month.

Well, even though no longer President, Donald Trump is employing the same mindset, with an even heftier price tag of around $8500 a month, according to information obtained by the Daily Beast.

Source: Daily Beast

The Secret Service is spending nearly $35,000 to rent portable toilets for the next four months in Bedminster, New Jersey—where former President Donald Trump is reportedly summering—according to federal procurement data reviewed by The Daily Beast.

“BATHROOM TRAILERS BEDMINSTER,” the expenditure states. “A NOTICE TO PROCEED WAS GIVEN ON MAY 24, 2021.” The contract will run through Sept. 30, which works out to rental costs of about $8,500 per month. Imperial Restrooms of Saugerties, New York, is supplying the rolling commodes.

Trump moved in late May from his winter digs at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, to his Bedminster golf club, sources told CNN. He will reside there until early fall, the outlet reported, citing a senior member of Trump’s team. On May 22, Trump appeared at a fundraiser at the Bedminster club for Make America Great Again Action, a pro-Trump super PAC run by former campaign manager and longtime adviser Corey Lewandowski. Tickets for the dinner and reception reportedly started at $250,000.

