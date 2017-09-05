Toobin: Trump Will Install 'A Stooge' At The FBI Who Will Shut Down Russia Investigation

Jeffrey Toobin sounded the alarm on CNN after the news hit that Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

"Can we point out that the emperor is not wearing any clothes?," Toobin asked. "This memo from Rod Rosenstein says that James Comey was fired for being too mean to Hillary Clinton? Does anyone believe that? Could anyone believe that?"

He ranted on. "It is just absurd. That suddenly here it is in May of 2017 that he is being fired for a press conference that he held in July of 2016? I mean, this is the most preposterous pretext."

"He was investigating the White House. He was just fired by the White House," Toobin went on. "This doesn't happen in the United States, except on October 20, 1973 when Richard Nixon fired Archibald Cox."

"If anyone thinks a new FBI director will come in and the agency will just take over and continue their investigation, as if this had never happened, that's not how it works," Toobin warned. "They will put in a stooge who will shut down this investigation."

"They are in charge, the political people are in charge of the FBI. Not the street agents. The street agents do what they're told and now Donald Trump will put in, maybe Chris Christie, someone who will do his bidding."

Jeffrey Toobin is not someone inclined to hysteria or rants for the sake of ranting. He's generally pretty even-keeled and mild. To see him lit up like this, along with Senators like Senators Blumenthal and Manchin is highly disturbing.

We are in territory we haven't sailed since 1973. It's unclear where it will all end.