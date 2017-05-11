The Day Putin Played Trump Like A Cheap Fiddle

If there was any doubt as to where Trump's loyalty lies, yesterday's hastily arranged Oval Office meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov should confirm it: it lies with Russia.

Trump, even after firing James Comey the night before, decided to hold his first (and only) meeting the following day with Russia.

No US media were allowed into the Oval Office, just Russian State Media. Really.

Think about the fact that the president allowed the Russian government to bring a load of electronic equipment into the Oval Office today. — Bruce Bartlett (@BruceBartlett) May 11, 2017

Kremlin outmaneuvers White House over the dissemination of photos of a rare Oval Office meeting: https://t.co/AXLQgd6UFI (Screenshot) pic.twitter.com/cG3Spo6u2S — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 11, 2017

And now the White House is whining that the Soviets "tricked" them.

White House says Russia "tricked" them. Tick was letting state media bring a lot of electronics into the Oval Office https://t.co/xDMGlgGoz7 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 11, 2017

Even worse, The Hill reports that this meeting was set up at the request of Putin. OMG. Could this look any worse?

Yes. Ordinarily, Foreign Ministers NEVER meet the President in the Oval Office. They meet with the Secretary of State and other fellow diplomats. This was pure propaganda for Putin, to prove to the world that he could get Trump to do anything.

The Hill reports that during Trump's last call with his "boss," Putin specifically requested this meeting.

The White House spokesman said “He chose to receive him because Putin asked him to. Putin did specifically ask on the call when they last talked.”

What else is Trump doing at the request of Vladimir Putin?

How long until Russian is our official language and all TV's play RT on a loop?