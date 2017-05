The only question I wake up with each day is, did someone throw away his phone yet?

This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017

Fortunately, Twitter is always ready to respond. Semper Paratus!

Like a witch hunt where the witch's staff defended the witch & then the witch went on TV, told Lester Holt: "I am a witch" & then tweeted it https://t.co/dwMfO7Yv0Y — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) May 18, 2017

@realDonaldTrump I would join the witch hunt but the white supremacists in Virginia that rallied on your behalf used up all the tiki torches. — donholt99 (@donholt99) May 18, 2017

"This is the single greatest witch hunt ever."

- Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/qc3ofbnfk4 — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) May 18, 2017

"Nixon Sees 'Witch-Hunt,' Insiders Say"

Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein

July 22, 1973 pic.twitter.com/RZ25MEvcvG — Deacon XIV (@yahooleaks) May 18, 2017

As the Representative of Salem, MA, I can confirm that this is false. https://t.co/8yJIzZBSE8 — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) May 18, 2017

Hey Donald, at least Merriam-Webster is a fan: