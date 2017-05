Wilbur Ross is so impressed that he didn't see "a single hint of a protester" in Saudi Arabia!

Let's explain it for him, with pictures.

From September 2015:

1. Saudi Arabia about to crucify young man arrested at 17 for protesting for democracy. Cdn govt response? #AliMohammedAlNimr #elxn42 — Derrick O'Keefe (@derrickokeefe) September 24, 2015

7. This is who the Saudi regime plans to behead today. Arrested at 17 for democracy protest. #AliMohammedAlNimr pic.twitter.com/QVRRhLqETF — Derrick O'Keefe (@derrickokeefe) September 24, 2015

Because Saudi Arabia jails protesters, has criminalized most forms of public dissent https://t.co/Fh7DS6GKE7 https://t.co/YRH4Z7WoV1 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 22, 2017

@mohfad2008 No it's not. They are certainly one of the most brutal regimes on Earth with an atrocious human rights record. https://t.co/J4165H78x6 — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) May 20, 2017

@crooksandliars @MrScarce "Sure, there is a complete lack of Civil Liberties. But the armed guards who suppress dissent gave me dates. So it's all good." — HistorySmith (@historysmith) May 22, 2017

Get it now, Wilbur?