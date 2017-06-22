Andrea Mitchell: 'A Brutal Image For Republicans And Supporters Of This Bill, Frankly'

By John Amato
up

MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell described the scene of disabled protesters being carried out by Capitol police in front of Mitch McConnell's office as "brutal" images for the Republican party.

The long time NBC host began a segment on the newly released Senate healthcare bill and explained what was happening at Speaker McConnell's office.

Mitchell said, "Police are currently removing protesters in wheelchairs outside of majority leader Mitch McConnell's office. The protesters are from a nonprofit group called Adapt and it's pretty extraordinary these pictures."

She continued, "We had people being carried out by Capitol police, clearly they are under orders to clear the hallways. It is not their fault, but this is what they're being told by House leadership and Senate leadership to do."

So Speaker McConnell is ordering the police to remove people in wheelchairs. What a guy and what a heart.

"This is clearly outside of senator Mitch McConnell's offices. A brutal image for Republicans and supporters of this bill, frankly," Andrea remarked.

These are brutal images along with the video that I posted earlier.

There is not enough tinkering that can help this Senate bill and millions of people will rise up against this.

Charles Pierce tweeted this out. It's so true and equally so sad.


