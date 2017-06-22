WATCH: Capitol Police Drag Disabled Protesters Out Of McConnell's Office

Protesters, including many who are disabled, lined the halls of Speaker Mitch McConnell's office when it was revealed that millions of Medicaid patients would be devastated by the Senate healthcare bill.

They were dragged off, on camera, by the Capitol police.

Senate Republicans have finally released a version of their healthcare bill. It was written in complete secrecy by 13 Senators, all of them wealthy. Of course, it's devastating to the 75 million Americans on Medicaid, does away with preexisting conditions, and is a boondoggle to the rich.

MSNBC Live cut to show footage of protesters being removed by the Capitol police at Speaker Mitch McConnell's office. Co-hosts Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle commented on the destructive aspects of the secret Senate bill that was just released.

The protesters were chanting, "No cuts to Medicaid!," as they were being pulled out of the hallway.

Velshi said, "There's protesters being removed outside of Mitch McConnell's office. You can see many of them are in wheelchairs and you can see the sign there, it's referring to Medicaid. These people are representing themselves as Medicaid recipients."

Ruhle said, "Medicaid, millions of children whose care is under Medicaid, women who have babies under that. Senior citizens. - people's understanding of what Medicaid is and who it provides to often confused, much like in the outline to simply defund Planned Parenthood."

"There's a lack of understanding with what Planned Parenthood does and who it takes care of." she said.

The lack of understanding is exactly what Republicans want, because the truth will hurt them politically. (I think after this video, that ship has sailed. Republicans are heartless.)

Ruhle explained the many services PP provides to women, that most often do not include abortions.

"Medicaid is the safety net health insurance company for 75 million Americans right now. The proposal the Senate has made would drastically cut funding over the next several years. That's going to have an impact."

The CBO concluded the House bill would cut millions of people off of Medicaid, many of whom have preexisting conditions.

Medicaid also covers elderly patients in nursing homes. About 65 percent of nursing home residents are supported primarily by Medicaid.

Chants continued, "No cuts to Medicaid! Save our liberty!"

Ruhle commented on the images, "Oh, my goodness."

This bill throws women, children, and the elderly overboard, so the filthy rich can enjoy their cruise with no concern for others. It's so pathetic.