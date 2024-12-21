Rep. DeLauro: GOP Is Scared Of Dumb Old President Musk

You gotta love it when a Democrat gets fired up and speaks what is already running through everyone's mind:

They write the bill. They post the bill. They agreed on a bill. And you know what? They got scared because President Musk told them, President Musk said, don't do it, don't do it. Shut the government down. Imagine. What does he know about what people go through is when the government shuts down. Are his employees furloughed? Hell no. Is he furloughed? No. And when you shut the government down, people don't get paid. And maybe if none of us got paid, if the government shut down, some people on the other side of the aisle would feel differently about where we're going in this effort.

Besides being fun to listen to, DeLauro makes a very valid point - Lawmakers should be made to share the pain that they cause. As a previous public sector worker who had worked for 16 years under Scott Walker, I've seen first hand what these political stunts cost not only the employees, but on the people who are affected by the sudden cessation of the services they rely on. And as such, I've always argued that these people should be forced to share in the pain that they caused. Or be more selective on what gets cut. I would suggest corporate welfare as an excellent place to start.