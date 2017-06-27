C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Beastie Boys

Though some memories of things I was doing a quarter century ago are a bit foggy, I can name quite a few records that soundtracked that summer.

After waiting 3 years for the follow up of their 2nd album Paul's Boutique, the Beastie Boys 1992 release,Check Your Head, took a lot people by surprise as it was less sample heavy and much more live instrument driven (played by the trio themselves more often than not) that what they had done before. Its mashing up of funk, hip hop, punk rock and even 60's jazz grooves confounded some at the time but now is viewed as one of the touchstone albums of 1990's alternative rock. It still sounds superfun when played at a party too.

