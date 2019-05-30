C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Beastie Boys

While I was on vacation last week, the 25th anniversary of the release of what became the "the album of the summer of 1994" was released. That album was the Beastie Boys 4th full-length Ill Communication.

As with the Beasties LP that proceeded it, Check Your Head, the record finds the band using live instruments much, much more and using samples way, way less.

lll Communication became the band's second number-one album in the USA. It was also the 2nd album by them to go triple platinum.

What are you listening to tonight?