Feeble Old Man Trump Blames Judge For 'Freezing Courtroom'

Criminal defendant Donald Trump walked out of his trial for election interference in New York, and again addressed the media with a repetitive rant.

But this time he created a new conspiracy theory, claiming the judge is purposely keeping the courthouse freezing to undermine him.

Trump began whining that he was stuck in a courtroom during Melania's birthday. Is that why she's not in court with you, Donnie? She hasn't shown up once.

Trump attacked the judge and said he loved the immunity arguments so far in his other case being heard at the Supreme Court.

It has nothing to do with me. Absolutely nothing. All presidents have to have immunity. (Founders, blah, blah) So we have another day of court in a freezing court. It's very cold in there—on purpose, I believe—and they don't seem to be able to raise the temperature. It shouldn't be that complicated, but we have a freezing courthouse, and that's fine. That's just fine. Let him keep ending that. It's a rigged trial.

Shorter Trump: They are all out to get me. If Judge Merchan can't convict me, he'll freeze me to death.

What a fatuous whiner.

CNN should put his pathetic diatribes on delay and only run them if he says anything relevant that he has NOT said on multiple days already.

Where is Axios with their scoop on THIS old man?