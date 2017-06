Once upon a time, Jack H. Harris Enterprises gave John Carpenter nine dollars and said, "Here, kid. Make a movie. With smart-bombs and frozen captains and bored space hippies. Hell, we'll make it ten bucks if you can figure a way to work in the word 'phenomenology'."

That is not the story of how John Carpenter's 1974 cult-classic, Dark Star, was born.

But it should be.