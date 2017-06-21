Dashcam Footage Shows Cop Truly Murdered Philando Castile

By LeftOfCenter
Yesterday marked another sad day in America, the most obvious depressing news was the results of the Special Congressional elections. Troubling that the party that facilitates the incompetent, impetuous and immoral man in the White House can still crank out victories.

But can you imagine being Valerie Castile, the mother of a slain, innocent Black man? These tragic murders of innocent Black Americans have happened far too many times and it seems justice is never served. It's even worse when we see additional footage, besides the already disturbing Facebook Live video of the shooting.

The dashcam video of the cold-blooded murder of Philando Castile by ex-St. Paul PD Officer Jeronimo Yanez is extremely hard to watch. It's even worse knowing what Yanez claimed in his statement after the fatal incident.

The bad guys are having their heyday, it seems. The moral arc of the universe is supposed to bend towards justice, but when?


