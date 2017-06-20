Election Night Open Thread - LIVE RESULTS

By Karoli Kuns
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Election Night Open Thread - LIVE RESULTS

If Jon Ossoff wins tonight, it will be because women woke up and said "no more." Since January, Ossoff's candidacy has been boosted by white suburban women who were shattered by Trump's win.

Over in South Carolina, a lower profile race has been underway for Mick Mulvaney's old seat. Archie Parnell has been an outstanding candidate, but the demographics might not be in his favor there.

No matter what happens with tonight's results, the energy we're seeing in these really, truly tough districts is great. I'm just hoping we can sustain it through November 2018.

Watch along with us and share your thoughts below.

LIVE RESULTS:

GA-06

SC-05


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV