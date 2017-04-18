How Frightened Of Jon Ossoff Are National Republicans?

It's election day in Georgia's Sixth District and in 18 other races across the country.

But the Republican Party is specifically desperate about the Georgia race, so desperate they released the worst robocall possibly ever.

DONALD TRUMP'S ROBOCALL: Only you can stop the super liberal Democrats and Nancy Pelosi's group and Jon Ossoff. If you don't vote tomorrow Ossoff will raise your taxes, destroy your health care, and flood our country with illegal immigrants.

Super liberals? You mean like Batman?

Okay, Donald, but who are they supposed to vote FOR? You forgot to favorite a candidate in this race?

Georgia has a "jungle primary." If Ossoff gets over 50% of the vote, which is a stretch, he would win the seat outright.

If not, he runs against the other top vote getter in the race, likely a Republican.

But the Republicans can't seem to get their act together, with Freedom Caucus types battling in public with the Grand Old Party good ol' boys. Reagan's Eleventh Commandment, "Thou shalt not speak ill of a fellow Republican," is out the window, just as it is in Congress. as The Hill notes:

Former Georgia Secretary of State Karen Handel was an early favorite, but she’s been hit with a barrage of attacks from her Republican rivals and their allies. The conservative Club for Growth targeted her as a “career politician." Fellow GOP candidate Dan Moody, a former state senator, took his own jab at Handel with an ad featuring an elephant wearing a pearl necklace — a permanent fixture in Handel’s wardrobe. But Handel entered the race with the highest name recognition thanks to two failed statewide campaigns and her high-profile resignation from the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation over the organization’s funding for Planned Parenthood.

What those Georgia boots-on-the-ground Republicans are good at? Dirty tricks. There are widespread reports of Ossoff lawn signs being stolen across the district, including this loser:

This idiot illegally taking down political signs in GA 6th District! While ranting about Podesta?! @maddow @chrislhayes @Lawrence @ossoff pic.twitter.com/51FsFQgL1t

And while it's unclear who the culprit is, two pieces of voting equipment used for checking-in voters were stolen from a GA-06 precinct chairman's car this past weekend.