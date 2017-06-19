Karen Handel Uses Desperate Measures In GA-06

Karen Handel is getting desperate. The special election to replace HHS Secretary Tom Price in the House of Representatives is held tomorrow, and the last weekend of campaigning included an ad that said this:

3. This ad is playing in the district, which Handel has condemned but not asked to be taken down https://t.co/hmTICNP1PP pic.twitter.com/a880Z9zJSy — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 19, 2017

And if you think that ad is some right wing dark money coming into the campaign, you're right.

While Handel has condemned that ad, she hasn't suggested it be taken down, and some elected supporters are amplifying its message. Here's the far-right Wisconsin state rep who primaried Paul Ryan as "too liberal":

Elect Karen Handel or you'll get more shootings from the radicalized left. That's who Ossoff represents, with whom he sympathizes. Sick. — Paul Nehlen (@pnehlen) June 19, 2017

Duuuude. The radicalized left is anti-gun. Get over yourself.

And now we have national Republican big "guns" coming to Georgia to campaign for Handel. Except they don't want to talk about healthcare, which the majority of the district considers the number one issue in the campaign.

The Pilgers have voted Republican for decades. Theyve donated $ to Karen Handel & Tom Price. In 2017 all voted early 4 @ossoff, citing AHCA pic.twitter.com/outz4hax7Z — Jeff Stein (@JStein_Vox) June 18, 2017

GOP Majority Leader in the House Kevin McCarthy ran away from a Handel campaign even rather than answer reporter's questions about AHCA, for which he had voted!

.@GOPLeader just ran away from me in Johns Creek, GA and ducked into a car when I tried to ask him about the GOP's health care plan pic.twitter.com/nb4bnldAIL — Kira Lerner (@kira_lerner) June 19, 2017

How can you run away from your own vote? Easy.

It's going to be a tight race no matter what, and if there are voting irregularities we know who to blame.

Go Jon Ossoff!