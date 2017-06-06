Georgia GOP Congressional Candidate: 'I Do Not Support A Livable Wage' (UPDATED)

By Karoli Kuns
Tonight was the big debate between Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff for the open seat in Georgia's Sixth District.

After Jon Ossoff came out in support of a minimum wage increase to bring it to a livable wage, Karen Handel was asked whether she, too, supported that.

I think her answer will find its way into campaign ads between now and June 20th.

"This is an example of the fundamental difference between a liberal and a conservative," Handel began. "I do not support a livable wage."

She went on to say that she supported an economy that was robust and other argle-bargle. All that matters is that she doesn't support people receiving wages they can actually live on.

UPDATE: Oh my, it just seems to get better and better. Here she is saying her sister's got a pre-existing condition. No, she's downright outraged about it, and then goes on to lie about Trumpcare's pre-existing conditions provisions, which gut the ACA's

Watch Ossoff call her out.


