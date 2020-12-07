Pathetic GA Senator Purdue Skips Televised Debate With Jon Ossoff

Senator David Purdue of Georgia is a pathetic, weak, terrified man. How pathetic is he, you ask? He REFUSED to even show up to debate Jon Ossoff on Sunday. No reason - he isn't sick and there wasn't some sort of emergency that kept him. He just...didn't feel like it.

So, Jon Ossoff talked to the moderators and the viewers by himself. And he was FABULOUS.

Here is how it opened:

They just introduced David Perdue's empty podium at the debate.



This is quite the visual. pic.twitter.com/nc8uD46oK0 — Parker Butler (@parkerbutler10) December 6, 2020

An empty podium. Pretty appropriate since Senator Purdue is an empty suit.

Jon Ossoff shared, simply, this.

🐔 — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) December 6, 2020

Twitter also had thoughts:

I take back what I tweeted about the optics of this a couple of weeks ago. This is hilarious, and it expresses perfectly Perdue's political delinquency. — Matt Bell (@ProfMattBell) December 6, 2020

How could Perdue be too busy, the market is closed today. — Chocolate Giddyup (@Republicant17) December 6, 2020

.@ossoff is ABSOLUTELY killing at his (non) debate tonight.



Why is it a NON debate? Because David Purdue is a pussy who can't show up.#Georgia #GADebate #SenateRunoff #Ossoff — Red (@Redpainter1) December 6, 2020

Purdue refuses to debate Osoff again?



Looks like he still doesn't have a good explanation for those very profitable stock trades he's made since taking office and doesn't want to discuss hospitals being forced to close during a pandemic. — Annie Gabston-Howell- (@AnnieGabstonH) December 6, 2020

I like this guy!! pic.twitter.com/HzhE2qTflS — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) November 29, 2020

If Purdue is too weak to even show up for the debate, why should be sent back to the Senate for another term? Let him go back to shady stock deals and insider trading. Prison may be in his future anyhow.