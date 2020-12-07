Pathetic GA Senator Purdue Skips Televised Debate With Jon Ossoff

Senator David Purdue of Georgia is a pathetic, weak, terrified man. How pathetic is he, you ask? He REFUSED to even show up to debate Jon Ossoff on Sunday. No reason - he isn't sick and there wasn't some sort of emergency that kept him. He just...didn't feel like it.
So, Jon Ossoff talked to the moderators and the viewers by himself. And he was FABULOUS.
Here is how it opened:
An empty podium. Pretty appropriate since Senator Purdue is an empty suit.
Jon Ossoff shared, simply, this.
Twitter also had thoughts:
If Purdue is too weak to even show up for the debate, why should be sent back to the Senate for another term? Let him go back to shady stock deals and insider trading. Prison may be in his future anyhow.