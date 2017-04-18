'Technical Difficulties' Slow Vote Tabulation In Georgia's Sixth District

Democrat Jon Ossoff is, at the very least, in a runoff with Karen Handel of Susan G. Komen Foundation fame.

There was an outside chance that he might have had that 50 percent +1 vote, but then some "technical difficulties" hit, and everything ground to a halt.

Via Twitter:

JUST IN: Rare data error from one of the cards means Fulton Co. will have to manually go through hundreds of cards to find the culprit. — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) April 19, 2017

At the time that announcement came through, Ossoff had 50.3 percent of the vote. While it was widely expected that the remaining Fulton County votes would probably split in a way that would lead to a runoff, nothing was certain.

And there's this, which is kind of weird.

As of this moment:



Ossoff: 88,562 votes

Top five Republicans: 88,562 votes — Kyle Wingfield AJC (@kwingfieldajc) April 19, 2017

Nevertheless, Ossoff gave a rousing speech a few minutes ago.

"This is a story about women in this community," Jon Ossoff says. Yes, it is. — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) April 19, 2017

“This is already a victory for the ages,” says @ossoff. “We have defied the odds, we have shattered expectations.” — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 19, 2017

"We may not know the outcome tonight...but this is already a victory for the ages," @ossoff says. "So bring it on." — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) April 19, 2017

And now everything is suspect, except this: This is a red, red district. Ossoff will get really close to 50% of the vote in a sixteen-person field. This is the district that elected Newt Gingrich and Tom Price. And Jon Ossoff will either come very close to 50% or he will fall just short.

Either way, it's a huge gain for Dems, and a reason to really work hard to get him elected in June, should that be the way this ends.

Here's the other thing, though. There is something really wrong with the way they're conducting the election. Electronic voting machines with no paper trail, and then they have a "rare technical error" on one of their tabulation cards? No. That is no way to do things, especially now. Especially now.

Yesterday reports broke that two electronic poll books were stolen in that district. Today we have "technical glitches." Even if neither of these had an impact on the election, they leave the result suspect.

For the record, it was a Dem SoS in GA who brought in these 100% unverifiable touchscreen machines in 2002. Tho GOP love em even more. #GA06 — Brad Friedman (@TheBradBlog) April 19, 2017

While the crap Diebold mem cards fail all the time, they also provide way to hack/flip #GA06 results. See HBO's 'Hacking Democracy'. https://t.co/TJloiMu2u8 — Brad Friedman (@TheBradBlog) April 19, 2017

Paper ballots in June. They must use paper ballots.