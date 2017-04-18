'Technical Difficulties' Slow Vote Tabulation In Georgia's Sixth District
Democrat Jon Ossoff is, at the very least, in a runoff with Karen Handel of Susan G. Komen Foundation fame.
There was an outside chance that he might have had that 50 percent +1 vote, but then some "technical difficulties" hit, and everything ground to a halt.
Via Twitter:
At the time that announcement came through, Ossoff had 50.3 percent of the vote. While it was widely expected that the remaining Fulton County votes would probably split in a way that would lead to a runoff, nothing was certain.
And there's this, which is kind of weird.
Nevertheless, Ossoff gave a rousing speech a few minutes ago.
And now everything is suspect, except this: This is a red, red district. Ossoff will get really close to 50% of the vote in a sixteen-person field. This is the district that elected Newt Gingrich and Tom Price. And Jon Ossoff will either come very close to 50% or he will fall just short.
Either way, it's a huge gain for Dems, and a reason to really work hard to get him elected in June, should that be the way this ends.
Here's the other thing, though. There is something really wrong with the way they're conducting the election. Electronic voting machines with no paper trail, and then they have a "rare technical error" on one of their tabulation cards? No. That is no way to do things, especially now. Especially now.
Yesterday reports broke that two electronic poll books were stolen in that district. Today we have "technical glitches." Even if neither of these had an impact on the election, they leave the result suspect.
Paper ballots in June. They must use paper ballots.
