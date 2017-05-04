A Win For Democrats: Judge Extends Voter Registration In GA-06

Ya think there will be more motivation for Democrats to vote after today? Yep. Buzzfeed:

A federal court on Thursday ordered Georgia officials to extend the voter registration deadline through at least May 21 to be eligible to vote in the special election runoff in Georgia's sixth congressional district between Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff.

The Georgia NAACP and others argued in a lawsuit that the rules violate the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, which bars states from having registration deadlines greater than 30 days before an election.

On Thursday, US District Judge Timothy Batten held a hearing in the case — and sided with the challengers and against the state.