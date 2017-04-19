Jon Ossoff Ready For The Runoff

There's so much win in this Jon Ossoff interview.

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle points out the Donald Trump tweeted six times about the Georgia Six race. She doesn't mention that he also recorded the worst robocall in the history of American politics, in my opinion.

Ossoff would not respond with Trump's name:

JON OSSOFF: Folks in Washington tend to overstate their influence in local races like this. This comes down to grassroots intensity. The thousands of volunteers and organizers, so much of it led by women ...it's that kind of grassroots energy that will carry us to victory on June 20.

Way to pivot from Trump to Democratic women organizers, Jon Ossoff!

And Ossoff's opponent, Karen Handel, says she welcomes Trump's support and willingness to campaign for her? Really? (You gotta hand it to Driftglass -- his coverage of that nugget gets the prize for Best Title of the Day.)

Let's see how Karen Handel's family values platform holds up after a state visit from Mister P*ssy Grabber Tic-Tac Chomper.

And watch out Jon. As Secretary of State for Georgia 2009-11, Handel was notorious for purging voter rolls until the Obama administration stopped her. Her ilk won't have such problems under this so-called President.