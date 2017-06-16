No Justice: Cop Who Killed Philando Castile Acquitted On All Counts

I do not know how this can happen, but it did. The officer who shot Philando Castile while he sat in his car with his four-year old in the back seat has been acquitted on all counts, even the two counts of intentional discharge of firearm that endangers safety. This, despite part of the incident was captured on Facebook Live by Castile's then-girlfriend.

Manslaughter, intentional discharge of his weapon, all of it. Not. guilty. How many times will black men be shot in cold blood while complying with the officer's orders and the law?

Castile's mother wants an answer to that, too.

Outside court, Valerie Castile said she was disappointed in the state of Minnesota, "Because nowhere in the world do you die from being honest and telling the truth." "The system continues to fail black people," she said. "My son loved this city and this city killed my son and the murderer gets away! Are you kidding me right now?" "We're not evolving as a civilization, we're devolving. We're going back down to 1969. What is it going to take?"

If you can't get a conviction with a real-time video, I'm not sure there's one to be had.