Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

‘Excessive Force’: Video Catches Five NJ Cops Wrestling Black Man To Ground Over Open Beer

Five New Jersey police officers are being accused of using excessive force after they were seen wrestling a Black man to the ground for allegedly having a open beer at a beach.
By David
‘Excessive Force’: Video Catches Five NJ Cops Wrestling Black Man To Ground Over Open Beer
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

Five New Jersey police officers are being accused of using excessive force after they were seen wrestling a Black man to the ground for allegedly having a open beer at a beach.

Video of the incident, which was said to have occurred at Point Pleasant, was shared on social media.

In the video, at least five officers can be seen forcing a man to the ground.

A witness later explained that the officers could have issued the man a ticket instead of arresting him.

“We watched 5 cops surround one man,” the witness wrote in an Instagram post. “They stopped him for publicly drinking. One had a ticket book out & I couldn’t understand why they wouldn’t write him a ticket and send him on his way.”

“After about 15 minutes of him being surrounded, he finally tells them he’s just trying to go home,” the witness explained, “and they begin to use excessive force and now say he’s resisting arrest. Without actually having a reason to arrest him.”

The witness ended her post by calling for a boycott of Point Pleasant beach.

“It is not safe for us there,” she insisted.

Watch the video and read the report below.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us