How Can America Stand For The Ivanka - Jared Foreign Policy Team?

Can you imagine if any Democratic president hired his daughter/son in law or any family member to represent our interests overseas and they have NO experience in governmental politics, let alone foreign policy?

Add to that - how would the media and the GOP react if their entire business finances were wrapped up in a multitude of foreign countries and they refused to release their tax returns?

Rep. Jason Chaffetz would have a renewed vigor to come back and run investigations into stopping a monarchy from replacing our Democratic form of government.

Sen. Burr would have told Sen. Warner to go f*ck himself and began issuing subpoenas.

Breitbart's Steve Bannon would have funded at least two dozen more Ed Schweizer hit jobs that the FBI would have taken seriously.

Newt Gingrich would be screaming that the president can be convicted of obstruction of justice and demand a special counsel led by Bob Mueller.

Rush Limbaugh would have a coronary on air, especially if Chelsea Clinton had any kind of role in the government.

And that would just be the beginning.

Really, this is beyond the pale.

China has invited President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law to visit later this year, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest sign of the first family’s growing influence over foreign affairs. Details of the possible trip by Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, both of whom have official jobs in the White House, were still under discussion, according to a U.S. official and a Chinese official who asked not to be identified. The visit may also help prepare for a trip by the president himself, said the Chinese official, who asked not be identified disclosing plans that haven’t been announced.

--

The discussions highlight Trump’s reliance on the couple to manage some of the U.S.’s thorniest issues. Neither Ivanka Trump, 35, who has been an executive in her father’s company and started her own fashion line, or Kushner, a 36-year-old property tycoon, has any prior government experience. Kushner will to travel to the Middle East this week to push for a Israeli-Palestinian peace deal. He also visited Iraq in April.

↓ Story continues below ↓

What does Jared "Bieber" Kushner know about the Middle East?

Talk about being an easy mark for spies.

Every Republican member of Congress would be on radio, TV, the internet and in the print media flipping out that our government had been compromised and turned into a perverted oligarchy.

And they'd be right to do it. It speaks volumes that they have been mum about Trump's family members taking over the country.

What Digby says: Banana Republic special