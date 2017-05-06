Kellyanne Conway Is Very, Very Annoyed Over Media Reporting Trump Tweets

There's no question that Kellyanne Conway is the best spinner Trump's got, but just watch during this Today Show segment as she tries to deflect attention away from Trump's Twitter account. See the perkiness drain from her face as she tries to defend the indefensible:

Savannah Guthrie brings up Trump's tweets after the London terror attack, and asks Conway if Trump owes London's mayor an apology.

Conway starts out with denying it was a political attack and called the preceding segment "that one-sided report."

She said the president spoke to Theresa May, and spoke at the Ford gala about stopping the attacks. She accused Guthrie of wanting to "make this about something that it's not about."

"I'm going to not let him be seen as the perpetrator here. For every time you said Russia, imagine if you said ISIS. Every time you said Twitter, imagine if you said terrorist, maybe we'd have a different type of issuance."

Guthrie pointed out that reporters "cover what he says."

"And what did he say to Theresa May?" Conway said.

"He did say that to Theresa May, but most of his quotes had to do with either his own political concern, the travel ban, which he's had four more tweets about that this morning, and a misleading attack on London's mayor. so, my question to you was simply, does he owe an apology to London's mayor for quoting him in a misleading and inaccurate way?

Watch Conway go off and turn the whole thing in to an attack on Trump. She's not going to stand for it, no sireee.

"This obsession with covering everything he says on Twitter and very little of what he does as president --"

"But that's his preferred method of communication with the American people," Craig Melvin said.

"That's not true," she insisted.

"Well, he hasn't given an interview in three weeks, so lately it's been his preferred method."