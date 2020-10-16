Media Bites
Savannah Guthrie To Trump: 'You're Not Someone's Crazy Uncle Who Can Retweet Whatever'

Actually, that's exactly what he is, as his niece later confirmed.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
So, during Trump's much-maligned townhall on NBC, the major soundbite from that sordid affair was the host telling Trump, all evidence to the contrary, that he wasn't someone's crazy uncle who can retweet whatever internet nonsense he sees. Perhaps Savannah Guthrie meant this as an admonishment of sorts because that is exactly who Donald Trump is. Your crazy uncle who peddles conspiracy theories on the internet. He just happens to have one of the largest audiences in the world to promote his craziness.

Source: The Week

During President Trump's Thursday town hall with NBC News, Guthrie asked Trump about his questionable tweets and retweets furthering far-right conspiracy theories. Trump tried to defend some of them as "retweets," saying he'll "put it out there, people can decide for themselves." "I don't get that. You're the president! You're not like someone's crazy uncle who can just retweet whatever," Guthrie responded.

Mary Trump had a quick rebuttal of her uncle.

And because Trump is an idiot and just a lousy politician as well, this morning he retweeted a link from a conservative parody site, the Babylon Bee, which he took to be factual.

