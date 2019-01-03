Nancy Pelosi: It's An Open Discussion On Indicting A Sitting President

On the Today Show, Savannah Guthrie asked Pelosi if she thought the special counsel should "honor and observe" Department of Justice guidance preventing the indictment of a sitting president.

"I do not think that that is conclusive. No, I do not," Pelosi said

"So you think it's possible that special counsel Mueller could legally indict a sitting president," Guthrie said.

"Let's just see what Mueller does. Let's spend our time on getting results for the American people," Pelosi said.

Guthrie reminded Pelosi it was not an actual law.

"It's not the law," Pelosi agreed. "Everything indicates that a president can be indicted after he is no longer president of the United States."

"What about a sitting president?" Guthrie asked.

"Well, a sitting president when he is no longer president of the United States," Pelosi said.

"A president who's in office? Could Robert Mueller come back and say, 'I am seeking an indictment?'" Guthrie said.

"I think that is an open discussion," Pelosi said. "I think that's an open discussion in terms of the law."

In that interview, she also didn't rule out impeachment.

"We have to wait and see what happens with the Mueller report. We shouldn't be impeaching for a political reason, and we shouldn't avoid impeachment for a political reason," she said.