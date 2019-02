Nancy Pelosi had a perfect answer for those on the Right whining that Mueller's Trump Russia investigation is taking "too long." The House Speaker quoted a kitchen worker who spoke to her as she passed through:

"'When the president says that the Mueller investigation is going on too long, you just say back to him, Not as long as your tax audit, Mr. President.' I thought those were words of wisdom."

Other highlights from the presser:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "Whatever the president says about us, he's projecting his own unruliness. He's a projector." https://t.co/NkJuIoh4fP pic.twitter.com/DD9SeVJSp5 — ABC News (@ABC) February 7, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces select committee combatting climate change.



"It is in my view a moral responsibility, if you believe, as do I, that this planet is God's creation and we have a moral responsibility to be good stewards of it." https://t.co/9K56EciR3H pic.twitter.com/2ACLjMucx0 — ABC News (@ABC) February 7, 2019