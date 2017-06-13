Labour MPs Give Corbyn Standing Ovation As He Returns To The House Of Commons

Corbyn's fellow Labour MP's sounded more like 'football' fans (soccer, for Americans), as Corbyn basked in the applause.

Source: Labour List

Jeremy Corbyn won a standing ovation from his MPs today before he taunted Theresa May over her “coalition of chaos”.

In a remarkable turnaround, scores of Labour MPs rose to applaud Corbyn as he entered the Commons chamber less than a year after they tried to move him with an unprecedented wave of resignations.

Corbyn, who wore a giant red rose on his lapel, grinned and clapped in response towards his own side.