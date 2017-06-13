Labour MPs Give Corbyn Standing Ovation As He Returns To The House Of Commons

By Scarce
5 hours ago by Scarce
up

Corbyn's fellow Labour MP's sounded more like 'football' fans (soccer, for Americans), as Corbyn basked in the applause.

Source: Labour List

Jeremy Corbyn won a standing ovation from his MPs today before he taunted Theresa May over her “coalition of chaos”.

In a remarkable turnaround, scores of Labour MPs rose to applaud Corbyn as he entered the Commons chamber less than a year after they tried to move him with an unprecedented wave of resignations.

Corbyn, who wore a giant red rose on his lapel, grinned and clapped in response towards his own side.


