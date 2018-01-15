'Donald Trump Is An Asteroid Of Awfulness' Says UK Labour Party

Emily Thornberry is probably the number two person in Britain's Labour Party, and should the Conservative minority government fall, and Labour win an election, she would command a great deal more say in world affairs. Given her level of disdain, it seems unlikely she would ever temper her language for the man she considers 'an asteroid of awfulness', a threat to the world.

Donald Trump is an “asteroid of awfulness,” said the U.K. Labour Party’s spokeswoman on foreign affairs, Emily Thornberry, deepening the rift between Britain’s main opposition and the U.S. president.

“He is an asteroid of awfulness that has fallen on this world,” Thornberry said in an interview on BBC television’s "Andrew Marr Show” on Sunday. “I think that he is a danger and I think that he is a racist.”

Thornberry’s remarks came after a week in which Trump called off a planned London visit next month to open the new U.S. Embassy, saying he didn’t like the deal to move the mission. He also was reported to have described Haiti and African nations as “shithole countries,” a comment that may have spurred Thornberry’s “racist” accusation. Trump has denied using the language.