Lindsey Graham: Trump Could Be First President To 'Go Down' Because He Can't Keep Quiet
If Trump finally goes down, it will be because the evidence of collusion with the Russians or obstruction of justice are so blatant that it's finally politically untenable for Graham and his cohorts to continue to give him cover, which is exactly what Graham did during an interview this Sunday on CBS' Face the Nation.
As long as Graham and his fellow Republicans get their tax cuts and the rest of their agenda passed, they really don't care what Trump does.
Graham: Trump could 'go down' because he can't stay quiet:
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday said President Trump could be the first commander in chief “to go down” over ongoing chaos in his administration, including his Twitter habit.
“You may be the first president in history to go down because you can't stop inappropriately talking about an investigation that if you just were quiet, would clear you,” Graham said of Trump on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”
The senator said while Trump’s conversations with former FBI Director James Comey were inappropriate, they do not constitute obstruction of justice.
Graham’s comments come hours after Trump tweeted that Comey was "cowardly" for leaking his written memos to the press.
“At the end of the day, he’s got a good agenda but this gets in the way of it,” Graham added of Trump on CBS.
Graham said that the president could reform the immigration system and pursue his agenda if the chaos subsided.
