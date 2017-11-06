Lindsey Graham: Trump Could Be First President To 'Go Down' Because He Can't Keep Quiet

If Trump finally goes down, it will be because the evidence of collusion with the Russians or obstruction of justice are so blatant that it's finally politically untenable for Graham and his cohorts to continue to give him cover, which is exactly what Graham did during an interview this Sunday on CBS' Face the Nation.

As long as Graham and his fellow Republicans get their tax cuts and the rest of their agenda passed, they really don't care what Trump does.

Graham: Trump could 'go down' because he can't stay quiet: