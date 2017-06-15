Mike Pence Lawyers Up

Mike Pence has lawyered up, hiring former U.S. Attorney Richard Cullen to guide him through the upcoming Trump-Russia storms.

I suspect he may have a few storms of his own to weather, given all of the apparent lies about whether or when Mike Flynn lied to him about his Russia contacts, given his role on the transition team and all.

In a statement, Pence reassured everyone he's really just about getting the business of the American billionaires people done. “The Vice President is focused entirely on his duties and promoting the President’s agenda and looks forward to a swift conclusion of this matter," his spokesman wrote.

They were also very careful to say taxpayers were not paying for his lawyer, which is good, but leaves me wondering if the Kochs are picking up the tab in exchange for his assistance (and possible tie-breaking votes in the Senate) to get them their big tax cut before the dam breaks. It's either the Kochs or the hard religious right haters. Or possibly both.