Trump-Russia Cover Up: Pence Is In On It Because He Does It On TV

Mike Pence gave a truly Orwellian speech this week, in which he blamed China for election interference.

China. Not Russia.

"China has initiated an unprecedented effort to influence American public opinion, the 2018 elections and the environment leading into the 2020 presidential elections."

Sure, Mike. Nobody is buying that bridge outside of MAGA media.

Carnegie Fellow David Rothkopf replied to Pence's charges with scorn:

DAVID ROTHKOPF: I think the administration for a variety of reasons including the election wants to make China the boogyman. By saying that China is meddling in the election, they're distracting from the fact that the real country that's meddling in the election, the one that the intelligence community thinks is meddling in the election, is Russia. And of course Russian meddling in the election is a big problem for Trump, with Mueller out there and they're doing everything they can to distract from it. If I may say one more thing on this, while Vice President Pence is making these assertions, the day before his Secretary of Homeland Security said no, China's not really meddling in the election. And the intelligence community doesn't seem to think they're doing it and there doesn't seem to be much evidence that they're doing anything like what Russia has been doing. So I see this as a bit of a distraction.

Since when has Trump/Pence let a thing like "evidence" get in the way of their agenda?