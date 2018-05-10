Echoes Of Nixon: Pence Thinks Mueller Should Wrap Up Investigation
I can see why Mike Pence wants the investigation to wrap up -- because if he hasn't been questioned by the Mueller team yet, that makes him a likely target. And that would make Mother very angry! (You wouldn't like her when she's angry.)
Whatever. All of a sudden, media types have removed the Teflon curtain and noticed that Mike Pence is a much bigger player than they thought -- even though lowly bloggers have been pointing this out for three years.
Comments