Echoes Of Nixon: Pence Thinks Mueller Should Wrap Up Investigation

I can see why Mike Pence wants the investigation to wrap up -- because if he hasn't been questioned by the Mueller team yet, that makes him a likely target. And that would make Mother very angry! (You wouldn't like her when she's angry.)

Whatever. All of a sudden, media types have removed the Teflon curtain and noticed that Mike Pence is a much bigger player than they thought -- even though lowly bloggers have been pointing this out for three years.

NEWS: @VP Mike Pence tells NBC's @MitchellReports of the Mueller investigation: "In the interest of the country, I think it's time to wrap it up, and I would very respectfully encourage the special counsel and his team to bring their work to completion." — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) May 10, 2018

.@JoeNBC reacts to Mike Pence's remarks on Mueller investigation pic.twitter.com/ONpApSxIBB — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) May 10, 2018

On October 28, 2016, Mike Pence tweeted: “.@realDonaldTrump and I commend the FBI for reopening an investigation into Clinton's personal email server because no one is above the law.” https://t.co/CzprEZCBBB — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 10, 2018

VP Pence has now brought his sycophancy to a whole new level. With questions concerning which senior transition officials were aware of Flynn’s secret talks w/ Russian Ambassador still unanswered and new revelations every day, investigation must continue without his interference. https://t.co/gXFdZVc15h — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 10, 2018

George Will goes for the kill:

"The oleaginous Mike Pence, w/ his talent for toadyism & appetite for obsequiousness, could, Trump knew, become America’s most repulsive public." And to vote for the "lickspittle" GOP is to "ratify groveling as governing." https://t.co/gIWTEsuYPk — Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) May 10, 2018

Will Mike Pence be impeached or resign amid the Russia probe involving Trump? https://t.co/tPFyURLr9c — Athena (@mskittytwo3) May 10, 2018