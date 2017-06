Future generations (and even the present one) will gape at the profound ignorance. Is Pence trying to prove that "In the land of the stupid, the half-smart man is king"? Sorry, Mike, that's Bannon's job. (h/t Kathy)

Pence during 2000 campaign for US House seat: no causal link medically identifying smoking as causing lung cancer https://t.co/LvtPKCB0Mi — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 2, 2017

Memo to Pence: the CEOs of GE, Goldman Sachs, and Uber are not generally viewed as "the left." pic.twitter.com/7NbUP8plvh — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) June 2, 2017