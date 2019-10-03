Mike Pence as Forrest Gump by Driftglass

Shorter Mike Pence: ‘Ukraine? I don’t even know Kraine!’

The WaPo:

“President Trump repeatedly involved Vice President Pence in efforts to exert pressure on the leader of Ukraine at a time when the president was using other channels to solicit information that he hoped would be damaging to a Democratic rival, current and former U.S. officials said. “Trump instructed Pence not to attend the inauguration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in May — an event White House officials had pushed to put on the vice president’s calendar — when Ukraine’s new leader was seeking recognition and support from Washington, the officials said. “Months later, the president used Pence to tell Zelensky that U.S. aid was still being withheld while demanding more aggressive action on corruption, officials said. At that time — following Trump’s July 25 phone call with Zelenksy — the Ukrainians probably understood action on corruption to include the investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.”

Pence might be so wooden that termites salivate when he enters a room, but he is not so stupid as to not know what was going on. At this minimum he had a briefing book (subpoena that shit, by the way) with the notorious readout of Prznint Stupid’s phone call with Zelensky.

Additionally we learn that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admitted he was on the phone call with Ukraine’s president after saying on Sunday that he didn’t know anything about it.

Breaking: Add Italy to Prznint Stupid’s checklist:

“Barr was in Rome on an under-the-radar mission that was only planned a few days in advance. An official with the embassy confirmed to The Daily Beast that they had to scramble to accommodate Barr’s sudden arrival. He had been in Italy before, but not with such a clear motive. Barr and Durham are looking into the events that led to Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, and suddenly all roads were leading to Rome.”

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors